STUTTGART, Jan 16 — German sports car manufacturer Porsche saw sales in its key Chinese market plunge 26 per cent in 2025, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

The luxury carmaker, a Volkswagen subsidiary, said on Friday 41,900 vehicles were sold in China last year, a fourth decline in a row from the 95,700 sold in 2021.

Challenging market conditions and fierce competition, especially for electric models, were cited as reasons for the renewed fall in sales.

Former chief executive Oliver Blume stated on a number of occasions last year that the market for luxury products in China has virtually collapsed, partly due to a growing reluctance to spend as a consequence of the country’s property crisis.

Worldwide, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer sold 279,400 sports and off-road vehicles last year, around 10 per cent lower than in 2024.

Sales were down 16 per cent in the domestic German market and 13 per cent in the rest of Europe, while slight declines were reported in overseas and growth markets in Africa, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

In North America, Porsche’s most important market, figures were stable compared to the previous year despite the new US tariff policy, with around 86,200 vehicles delivered.

Sales director Matthias Becker said the drop in 2025 sales was “in line” with the company’s expectations.

The company is undergoing a shift in strategy after announcing last year that it would abandon its previous plan to focus strongly on electric models. — Bernama-dpa