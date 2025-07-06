KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Malaysia has successfully yielded RM4 billion in potential investments and RM675 million in potential exports in the trade and investment mission led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to France on July 4, 2025.

In a statement today, the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) said Anwar met 40 representatives from France’s industrial sector, with several companies expressing intention to invest in high-tech manufacturing, aerospace, renewable energy, tourism and hospitality, digital economy and sustainable infrastructure.

“As for potential exports, RM675 million was generated for high-impact sectors such as aerospace, automotive, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, digital economy, lifestyle and halal industries.

“These are sectors targeted under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and the Green Investment Strategy,” it said.

MITI said companies also shared their intention to continue investing in Malaysia, driven by key factors such as a conducive, stable and dynamic investment ecosystem; encouraging global demand for Malaysian-made products; efficient domestic supply chains; a highly skilled workforce; and investor-friendly government policies.

The mission delegation also included MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and representatives from Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

Tengku Zafrul said the mission’s overall success reflected foreign companies’ continued confidence in Malaysia’s investor-friendly policies, supply chain ecosystem, competitiveness and economic growth potential.

“The investment and trade potential to be realised will also provide business opportunities for local companies, including small and medium enterprises, and more high-paying jobs for Malaysians.

“All these are key in driving our Madani economic transformation agenda,” he said.

Anwar is on an official working visit to Italy, France and Brazil from July 1-8, 2025.

Besides Tengku Zafrul, Anwar is also accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Minister in the PM’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman and Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir. — Bernama