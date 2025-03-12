KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Sapura Energy Bhd emerged as among top traded stocks in early trade after securing RM1.1 billion in investment from Malaysia Development Holding Sdn Bhd (MDH) through the latter’s subscription of the company’s nominal value of redeemable convertible loan stocks.

In a statement yesterday, the integrated oil and gas services provider said it has entered into a conditional funding agreement with MDH, marking another significant milestone in its financial restructuring efforts, reinforcing its commitment to long-term sustainability.

At 10.32am, 99.11 million of its stocks were changing hands, making it the most sought-after counter in the mid-morning.

It shares edged half-a-sen higher at four sen. — Bernama