KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Tunas Usahawan Belia Bumiputera (TUBE) programme has successfully created 13,866 job opportunities and generated RM154.38 million in cumulative sales since its launch in 2014 through 2023, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said the programme, now rebranded as TUBE-X programme in conjunction with its 10th anniversary, aims to support Bumiputera youth in launching businesses, encouraging continuous creativity and innovation for sustained competitiveness.

“The start-up grant of RM15,000 from SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp) provided to entrepreneurs, based on the business plans presented during the TUBE-X training, will help to drive and strengthen business undertakings,” he said during his keynote address at the TUBE-X Meet and Greet event here today.

Ewon said that 805 Bumiputera youth entrepreneurs have been trained under the TUBE-X programme this year, involving an allocation of RM12 million.

The TUBE programme, initiated by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) via SME Corp, serves as a basic entrepreneurial training programme designed to nurture the entrepreneurial mindset and cultivate resilience in Bumiputera youth entrepreneurs aged 18 to 30.

It aims to empower them to effectively manage their businesses and become prolific job creators, thereby tackling youth employability challenges. — Bernama

