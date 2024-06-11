KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Talam Transform Bhd (formerly Talam Corp Bhd) said today its founder, Tan Sri Chan Ah Chye, has died.

It said this in a market filing with Bursa Malaysia this evening, without elaborating.

Chan was 78.

Formerly Talam’s executive chairman, Chan became a non-independent, non-executive director in 2009.

His story is one of rags to riches, coming from simple beginnings to found Talam Corp in 1982, before moulding it into one of Malaysia’s main property developers.

Chan is survived by his wife, Puan Sri Datin Thong Nyok Choo, and two children, Chan Tet Eu and Chan Siu Wei.

Both children are main shareholders of Talam, with Tet Eu also sitting on the board as an executive director.

