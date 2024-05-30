KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd will be removed from the Official List of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd effective June 5.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the delisting was pursuant to paragraph 8.04 of the Main Market Listing Requirements.

It said Bursa Securities has decided to dismiss the company’s appeal for a further extension of time of six months to submit its regularisation plan to relevant authorities for approval.

“Upon the de-listing of the company, the company will continue to exist but as an unlisted entity. The company is still able to continue its operations and businesses and proceed with its corporate restructuring, and its shareholders can still be rewarded by the company’s performance,” it said.

However, Serba Dinamik noted that the shareholders will be holding shares which are no longer quoted and traded on Bursa Securities. — Bernama

