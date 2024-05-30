KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Mah Sing Group Bhd makes its maiden entry into the data centre sector with the launch of Mah Sing DC Hub@Southville City, in partnership with Bridge Data Centres (BDC).

Following the data centre establishment, both companies have signed a landmark collaboration agreement, witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Mah Sing has earmarked 60.70 hectares (ha) of landbank at Southville City for further expansion into a leading Data Centre Hub with a planned capacity of up to 500 megawatts (MW).

“While this is Mah Sing’s initial venture into the data centre sector, the collaboration with BDC on the initial 7.10ha land for a data centre with a planned capacity of up to 100MW is just the beginning.

“We envision Mah Sing DC Hub@ Southville City to be a holistic digital infrastructure ecosystem, meticulously designed to accommodate the demands of artificial intelligence (AI), hyperscale, retail, and enterprise service providers,” the property developer said in a joint statement today.

It said this state-of-the-art facility is specifically engineered to support cutting-edge applications like AI computation and large-scale data storage.

“Consequently, Mah Sing DC Hub is poised to attract a diverse clientele, including leading technology corporations, telecommunication giants, and prominent financial institutions.

“This strategic move underscores Mah Sing’s commitment to enhancing Malaysia’s digital infrastructure, further driving technological innovation and economic growth in the region,” it said.

Strategically located just 19 kilometres from Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Southville City is a mature township equipped with the essential infrastructure to support this major development, it added.

“Within the proximity of Telekom Malaysia’s ™ upcoming new cable landing station in Morib, Selangor, Mah Sing DC Hub@Southville City will be able to provide a dark fibre network for the data centre hub.

“Expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, TM’s Morib landing station will be a key landing site for Malaysia,” it said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said this joint-venture initiative between Mah Sing and BDC aligned with Malaysia’s digital transformation agenda and economic growth, reinforcing the nation’s position as a prime location for data centre investment in the Asia-Pacific region.

“It also reflects the strong confidence and trust that investors have in our strategic and supportive environment. The establishment of a cutting-edge data centre in Southville City will meet the growing demand for digital infrastructure, positioning Malaysia as the digital hub of Asean,” he said. — Bernama