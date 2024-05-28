KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 —Bursa Malaysia gave up its earlier gains to close lower today, tracking the downbeat performance in regional markets, said an analyst.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 2.45 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 1,615.82 from Monday’s close of 1,618.27.

The benchmark index, which opened 2.38 points higher at 1,620.65, fluctuated between 1,612.96 and 1,622.93 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, decliners outnumbered gainers 824 to 352, with 518 counters unchanged, 730 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover declined to 4.86 billion units worth RM3.79 billion from Monday’s 5.64 billion units worth RM3.92 billion. — Bernama