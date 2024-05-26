PONTIAN, May 26 — Malakoff Corporation Berhad (Malakoff) aims to use 15 per cent of biomass in the combustion process at the Tanjung Bin Power Plant here, by 2027.

The target follows successful trials that achieved a 0.5 per cent biomass co-firing in December 2022, increasing to 2 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Malakoff chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Tajuddin Ali said the initiative aimed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, enhance grid stability, and was in line with Malaysia’s Just Energy Transition (JET) commitments for a more equitable and environmentally friendly energy transition.

“As an experienced industry player, we are confident in our ability and skilled workforce to implement this initiative. However, we continuously seek new ways to upskill to meet industry demands,” he said during the launch of Malakoff’s Biomass Co-firing Project at the Tanjung Bin Power Plant today.

The event was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and attended by Malakoff’s managing director and group chief executive officer, Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib.

Ahmad Tajuddin said Malakoff had also achieved several notable successes, including generating 168 megawatts of renewable energy capacity from large-scale solar, rooftop solar, and small-scale hydro power.

“Malakoff is committed to transformation in line with the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. This is our dedication to minimising our environmental footprint and developing renewable energy solutions while promoting environmental stewardship,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib said the initiative was an important step for the company in further improving the country’s energy security while reducing carbon emissions.

“Recognising the importance of maintaining our contribution to the country’s economic growth and ensuring energy security, especially since we contribute about 21 per cent of Peninsular Malaysia’s energy production, it was a correct decision for us.

“To stay relevant in the energy industry, we are committed to transitioning to renewable energy and neutralizing our carbon footprint while prioritising ESG (environmental, social and governance) and sustainability principles,” he said. — Bernama