IPOH, May 26 — EcoNiLi Battery New Energy Sdn Bhd has launched a battery recycling plant in Perak with an RM50 million investment for its first phase.

Chief executive officer Datuk Jayden Goh said the plant, located in the Tasek Industrial Estate, Ipoh, can process 24,000 metric tons of used batteries annually.

He said the company aims to spearhead Malaysia’s battery recycling industry, with a second phase investment of RM100 million planned for next year.

“Our factory features Malaysia’s first hydrometallurgical plant for integrated critical metal recovery, aligning with the state’s renewable energy policies.

“We expect to produce 12,000 metric tons of black mass containing lithium, cobalt, and nickel, essential for new battery production,” Goh told a media conference.

The facility’s opening, officiated by the Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, is set to create 300 jobs, boosting the local economy.

Goh said since 2018 EcoNiLi has established a strong presence in the battery recycling sector in Asia and Europe, with Perak chosen for its strategic location between key northern and central markets in Peninsular Malaysia.

“The state also hosts the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) Project in Tanjung Malim, potentially providing new customers,” he said.

He said plans are underway to develop a second plant in Gopeng, Perak, once the Ipoh facility reaches full capacity.

Initially focusing on domestic demand, he said EcoNiLi aims to position Perak as a hub for lithium-ion battery recycling in Asia while promoting environmental sustainability.

He noted that advancing battery recycling in Malaysia requires collaboration between the government, companies and the community.

“We manage lithium-ion batteries to prevent improper disposal. Many companies collect these batteries but lack the expertise or licences to process them, so we handle it,” Goh added, noting that sources include companies using lithium-ion batteries in equipment, including new energy vehicle firms importing batteries from abroad, primarily China. — Bernama