YANGON, May 24 — Myanmar’s total goods imports and exports fell by 6.8 per cent year-on-year to US$3.53 billion (RM16.3 billion) in the first one and half month of the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Commerce today, reported Xinhua.

From April 1 to May 17 this year, the country’s total goods imports were valued at US$1.77 billion, while the total goods exports totalled US$1.76 billion, the ministry’s figures showed.

Myanmar’s total foreign trade value during the period dropped from US$3.79 billion registered in the same period a year earlier, the ministry’s figures showed.

The South-east Asian country exports agricultural and animal products, fisheries, minerals and forest products, manufactured goods and others, while it imports capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods. — Bernama-Xinhua

