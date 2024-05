KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Malayan Banking Bhd’s (Maybank) MAE application (app), Maybank2u (website and app), Maybank2u Biz (website and app), and debit card transactions are temporarily unavailable.

“We are working to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” Maybank briefly announced this on X (formerly Twitter) today. — Bernama

