KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Bursa Malaysia closed higher today as buying activities returned following Tuesday’s profit-taking activities, a dealer said.

The market was closed yesterday for Wesak.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 7.09 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 1,629.18 from Tuesday’s close of 1,622.09.

The benchmark index, which opened 1.43 points lower at 1,620.66, moved between 1,620.66 and 1,632.79 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 732 to 521, with 504 counters unchanged, 632 untraded and 10 others suspended. Turnover expanded to 6.2 billion units worth RM4.67 billion compared to Tuesday’s 5.42 billion units worth RM4.22 billion. — Bernama

