ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 16 — The federal and state governments have allocated over RM50 million through various agencies and departments for the development of Johor’s agro-food sector this year.

State Agriculture, Agro-Baed Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said that of the total, the Johor State Agriculture Department allocated RM28.28 million, which is more than the RM21.82 million allotted last year.

“This shows the state government’s commitment to empowering the agriculture and agro-based industry (IAT) sectors in the state,” he said when winding up the debate at the State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today.

He said the issue of food supply security in the country is also one of the most important issues in Johor and the state government constantly focused on expanding areas for agro-food crops, including oil palm crop areas that have been abandoned for a long time and are no longer productive to be developed.

Zahari, who is also the Buloh Kasap assemblyman, said the state government, through the relevant agencies, is always ready to help develop abandoned land suitable for planting agro-food crops, including offering various assistance in the form of guidance and incentives to targeted groups.

He said the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) has also been allocated RM10 million to encourage the farmers to be involved in the development of the pineapple crop industry, especially the premium pineapple variety that will provide greater returns.

“In addition, in the development of the ruminant industry, various efforts are being made to increase the quantity and quality of ruminant livestock products in the country, including by encouraging animal husbandry activities in the ruminant-oil palm integration system.

“For the comprehensive development of the livestock industry in Johor, RM4.2 million has been allocated to the Department of Veterinary Services this year,” he said.

He added that the Farmers’ Organisation Authority have also been allocated RM7.21 million to empower agro-food activities in the state. — Bernama