KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 ― Bursa Malaysia maintained an upward trajectory during its mid-afternoon trading session amid positive leads from global bourses.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.45 points to 1,609.68 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,603.23.

The barometer index opened 1.15 points higher at 1,604.38 and rose as high as 1,611.57.

Gainers outnumbered the losers 624 to 483, with 466 counters unchanged, 795 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover totalled 4.44 billion units worth RM2.77 billion.

Among the heavyweight counters, Tenaga Nasional rose 18 sen to RM12.58, while Public Bank, YTL, MR DIY and YTL Power went up three sen to RM4.18, RM3.65, RM1.82 and RM5.17, respectively.

Among the active list, Revenue shed one sen to 23.5 sen, Top Glove slid nine sen to RM1.17, MQ Technology was flat at 2.0 sen, Careplus eased 3.5 sen to 34.5 sen and Supermax dropped 8.5 sen to 99.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 36.54 points to 12,221.23, the FBMT 100 Index rose 35.63 points to 11,828.15 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 47 points to 12,437.70.

The FBM ACE Index went up 16.38 points to 5,302.07 and the FBM 70 Index recovered 4.60 points to 17,416.82.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index garnered 60.59 points to 17,570.27, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.66 of-a-point to 193.06 and the Plantation Index increased by 14.51 points to 7,399.38.

The Energy Index slipped 2.42 points to 983.51. ― Bernama