KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — AirAsia MOVE has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Commune Mall, which is poised to open its doors in the third quarter of 2024 in Kulai, Johor, whereby customers can enjoy exclusive discounts on the AirAsia MOVE app spanning flights, hotels and rides deals.

Through this partnership, users of the AirAsia MOVE app will be able to earn one AirAsia Point for every RM1 spent at every outlet at The Commune Mall and one Airasia Point for every RM5 spent on groceries.

The points could be spent on all flights in the AirAsia network, hotel bookings, and ride-hailing through AirAsia Ride, all on the app.

Advertisement

AirAsia MOVE chief executive officer Nadia Omer said: “This is the first time the company offers the service of its loyalty programme, AirAsia Rewards, to our partner which allows their customers to get more out of their everyday shopping, and benefit from AirAsia MOVE’s ecosystem of offerings of flights, hotels, and rides.

“This is a win-win partnership for both parties and we would like to invite potential partners to reach out to us for further collaboration,” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, The Commune Lifestyle Mall chief executive officer David Kang said the seamless integration with the AirAsia MOVE app adds a layer of convenience and exciting deals, making the entire experience even more rewarding. — Bernama

Advertisement