KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Trading in the securities of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), which was suspended today, will resume at 9.00am tomorrow (May 16).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said accordingly, trading in structured warrants relating to MAHB will also resume at the same time.

Gateway Development Alliance and its shareholders today announced a pre-conditional voluntary offer to acquire all the shares in MAHB not already owned by the consortium at an offer price of RM11.00 apiece.

The consortium is led by two Malaysian government linked investment companies – Khazanah Nasional Bhd via its wholly owned subsidiary UEM Group Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund.

MAHB said the consortium’s shareholders also comprise a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners, one of the world’s premier infrastructure investors and an experienced airport owner and manager.

The offer price at RM11 per share implies an equity value of RM18.4 billion.

MAHB shares were last traded at RM10.40 each.

Presently, MAHB manages 39 airports throughout Malaysia, including five international airports, 17 domestic airports and 17 STOLports (short take-off and landing). Additionally, it owns and manages one international airport in Istanbul, Turkiye. — Bernama