MOSCOW, May 2 — The Russian rouble strengthened against the US dollar today.

By 0756 GMT, the rouble was 0.8 per cent higher at 92.30 to the dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.7 per cent to 99.02 and gained 0.7 per cent to 12.71 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.9 per cent to $84.16 a barrel.

Advertisement

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.96 per cent at 1,185.98. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.16 per cent at 3,475.38. — Reuters