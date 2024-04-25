KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Microsoft executive chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella is scheduled to be in Malaysia on May 2 for the Microsoft event as part of his South-east Asian tour.

Satya is also scheduled to visit Jakarta on April 30 and Bangkok (May 1) during the tour, during which he is slated to attend a Microsoft Build: AI Day event.

His stop in Malaysia was originally scheduled for March 20, 2024 during his earlier planned trip to a few countries in this region but has been rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Microsoft Build: AI Day Tour is a free, one-day event that helps developers discover new opportunities with artificial intelligence (AI) and advance their knowledge and skills to deliver more value faster with AI and Microsoft Azure.

According to Microsoft, the technical nature of the content at the event would be ideally suited for passionate software engineers, architects, technology leads, data scientists, developers, and cutting-edge technologists. — Bernama

