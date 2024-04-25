Advertisement

SUBANG JAYA, April 25 — Malaysia is among the leading countries in South-east Asia regarding the adoption of drone technology, with a higher trend of adoption seen among the younger generation as well as learning institutions that employ drones for research objectives, said DJI Enterprise.

Its sales manager of South-east Asia Holly Huo said to further increase the transition and acceptance of drone technologies in the country, the company is working together with its research and development team to make new products based on their customer’s needs.

“For example, we have integrated surveillance cameras, real-time kinematic positioning and automatic solutions based on the customer’s voice.

“We will keep on collecting feedback from our customers so that it will fulfil their needs,” she told a press conference after launching two new drones, called DJI Dock 2 and DJI FlyCart 30, here today.

Meanwhile, Aonic Sdn Bhd founder and chief executive officer Cheong Jin Xi said the drone industry has grown from “just a flying camera in the sky” over the last seven years, as there are a lot of solutions and works that have been integrated for different industries’ applications.

He said drones are now equipped with various smart technologies such as thermal camera sensors which help public services like the police and firefighters to complete their daily tasks and missions.

“Our government has been supportive of the drone industries, there are a lot of initiatives across various agencies like the Malaysia Drone Technology Action Plan 2022-2030 (MDTAP30).

“It is a cumulative effort of everyone in the country which made us think ahead (to grow further in drone technologies),” he said.

Aonic is the national distributor of DJI Enterprise solutions in Malaysia. — Bernama