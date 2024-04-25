KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — FSBM Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FSBM I-Design Sdn Bhd, has entered into a collaboration agreement with Linear Channel Sdn Bhd (LCSB), which owns the brand name Smart Rental, to jointly bid for information technology (IT)-related projects.

The agreement further solidifies the collaboration between the two companies following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on May 9, 2023.

Under the agreement, LCSB has appointed FSBM I-Design as a distributor for its programmes, while FSBM I-Design, in turn, will supply LCSB with laptops, tablets, mobile devices, and/or personal computers for these programmes.

Advertisement

“Both parties have also agreed to engage in co-marketing initiatives to promote their products, services, and programmes to each other’s customers,” said FSBM Holdings in a statement released at the signing ceremony.

At the event, LCSB also unveiled its Smart Rental Web 3.0: “My Sustainable Choice,” a sustainable laptop subscription service driven by the green movement, aimed at reducing e-waste and promoting eco-conscious computing practices.

The agreement was signed by FSBM I-Design director Ng Kok Kiong and LCSB founder and chief executive officer Chin Tong Lim. — Bernama

Advertisement