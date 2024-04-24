WASHINGTON, April 24 — TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said today the company expects to win a legal challenge to block legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden that he said would ban the popular short video app used by 170 million Americans.

“Rest assured — we aren’t going anywhere,” he said in a video posted moments after Biden signed the bill that gives China-based ByteDance 270 days to divest Tiktok’s US assets. “The facts and the Constitution are on our side and we expect to prevail again.” — Reuters

