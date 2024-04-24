NINGBO (China), April 24 — Zeekr, a luxury electric vehicle (EV) brand under the Geely group, is mulling over entering Malaysia’s automotive market with its newly developed right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles.

Zhejiang Zeekr Intelligent Technology Co Ltd technology vice-president Zhao Chunlin said the global electric mobility technology brand aims to sell the RHD vehicles together with the left-hand drive vehicles to at least 50 international markets by year-end.

The brand is currently present in over 20 foreign markets, with plans to expand to Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand and Australia, among others, he said to reporters during a site visit to Zeekr’s factory in Ningbo here today.

Zeekr is actively pursuing opportunities, including expanding into international markets — a move which could potentially benefit Malaysia in light of the partnership between Geely and Proton Holdings Bhd.

Geely Holding currently owns a 49.9 per cent stake in Proton.

The Zeekr Intelligent Factory, located in Ningbo, utilises advanced technology and innovative processes to guarantee superior product quality by prioritising transparency, efficiency, and sustainability throughout its operations.

Zeekr aims to double its delivery in 2024 to 230,000 cars from 118,685 cars in 2023.

Last month, the automaker initiated pre-orders for the RHD Zeekr X urban SUV and Zeekr 009 MPV vehicles in Thailand.

This decision was made in response to the growing demand for high-quality smart EVs in the Southeast Asian region.

Zeekr utilises Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply chain. — Bernama