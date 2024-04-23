KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― Penang International Airport (PIA) recorded a five per cent increase in passenger movements, rising to 328,000 from 313,000 passengers in the preceding month.

Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd said Penang continues to demonstrate its attractiveness as a top travel destination although March is not a peak travel period.

“The increase was attributed to the addition of a new foreign carrier, Fly Dubai, which operates daily direct flights from Dubai International Airport,” it said in a statement today.

Advertisement

PIA currently hosts 19 international airlines servicing 16 global destinations through 514 flights weekly.

The destination’s appeal remains strong as the airport continually attracts new carriers with Thai Lion Air set to operate thrice-weekly flights for its PIA-Don Mueng route starting this month.

Apart from PIA, the entire Malaysia Airports Group also saw robust traffic performance with 10.2 million passenger movements recorded in March 2024, comprising 7.1 million in Malaysia and 3.1 million in Turkey.

Advertisement

The group registered 3.8 million international passenger movements and 3.2 million domestic for its operations in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the group's asset in Turkey, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, maintained a steady passenger volume of 3.1 million in March 2024, comprising 1.7 million international passengers and 1.4 million domestic, a sign of the airport's continued relevance as a key hub for domestic and international travel.

The group's quarterly traffic performance also achieved a significant milestone, with a recovery rate surpassing 90 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 (1Q2024) with 31.4 million passengers versus 1Q2019. ― Bernama