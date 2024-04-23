KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Datuk Ken Phua from Bentley Music Group has been elected as the 10th president of the Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) during its annual general meeting (AGM) on April 18.

Phua succeeded Datuk Sharan Valiram who held the post for two years since 2022, with his tagline of "reunite, voice and triumph for retailers".

In a statement, MRCA said Phua will focus on six key areas, leading with implementing effective networking techniques for retailers to benefit from each other through sharing their approach in volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous environments.

He also said he aims to establish a retailing platform for MCRA members to network with local and international industry players, initiate engagement with authorities to keep MCRA members informed of policies that may affect the members and keep up with technological advances and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) developments.

Further, he also underlined the importance of cultivating a culture of continuous learning and being open to change and innovation while maintaining the traditions of the industry.

Founded in 1992, MCRA is an association for chain store retailers and franchisors determined to enhance the retail and franchise environment in Malaysia and abroad.

It comprises more than 550 leading retail chain stores and franchisors, including established brands such as Poh Kong, Bonia, OSIM, Nelson’s Franchise, Focus Point, Rotol Food-Chain, Valiram, Maxis Berhad, RHB Bank Berhad, B&G Capital Resources Berhad, Mah Sing Group Bhd, Sunsuria Berhad, Quill Group of Companies, The Store Corporation Berhad, and Top Glove Group of Companies.

