KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The maximum selling price of certified paddy seed CL220 under the Certified Paddy Seed Incentive programme is set at RM54 at the wholesale level and RM58 at the retail level, effective April 15.

Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) chairman said the price was set in accordance with Section 5 of the Control of Paddy and Rice Act 1944 (Act 522).

He said that Act 522 also stipulates that the price must be clearly displayed on every packet marketed to farmers and mandates separate sales for paddy seeds and pesticides of the CL220 variety.

“Approval must be obtained from the state paddy and rice control offices for the purchase and storage of paddy seeds exceeding 500 packets of 20kg sack at the retail level at any given time.

“As such, enforcement and monitoring by the authorities need to be intensified,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said LPP welcomed the government’s decision on the price control, in line with the National Food Security Resolution from the 71st Farmers’ Advisory Council meeting on Jan 11, which sought to address issues surrounding the production of certified paddy seeds to ensure their quality and sufficient supply.

He said that it is also in line with LPP’s responsibility to strengthen its involvement in the production of quality certified paddy seeds for farmers. — Bernama