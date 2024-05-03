KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon supported by persistent buying interest in stocks in the utilities sector.

Among the index-linked stocks, Tenaga Nasional Bhd rose 34 sen to RM12.36, YTL Power International Bhd advanced 14 sen to RM4.75 and YTL Corporation Bhd perked up eight sen to RM3.24.

The three blue chip counters lifted the composite index by a combined 6.70 points.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.23 points to 1,587.53 from yesterday’s close of 1,580.30. The benchmark index opened 1.29 points higher at 1,581.59.

In the broader market, gainers beat decliners 517 to 441, with 455 counters unchanged, 885 untraded, and 20 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.77 billion units worth RM1.84 billion.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank bagged two sen to RM9.80, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.11, CIMB was flat at RM6.64, and IHH Healthcare lost two sen to RM6.31.

As for the actives, Ingenieur Gudang eased one sen to 12 sen, Epicon slid three sen to 44 sen, while Fitters, TWL and Binapuri were all flat at five sen, three sen and 7.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 52.09 points higher at 11,948.18, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 49.68 points to 11,574.51, the FBM 70 Index rose 59.17 points to 16,673.36, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 56.29 points to 12,169.88, while the FBM ACE Index declined 34.35 points to 5,073.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 32.47 points to 17,275.73, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.53 of-a-point to 190.56, the Energy Index added 2.78 points to 966.72, while the Plantation Index dropped 48.0 points to 7,407.19. ― Bernama