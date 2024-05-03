KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― Research houses have maintained their positive call on Westports Holdings Bhd after reporting a favourable first quarter performance ending March 31, 2024 (1Q 2024).

In a research note today, Kenanga Research maintained a “market perform” stance on the group with a target price (TP) of RM3.80 per share.

Kenanga Research noted that Westports’ 1Q 2024 results met expectations after its core net profit grew 12 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) driven by a five per cent increase in container throughput, slightly better yields, and lower finance cost.

Westports registered a higher net profit for the quarter at RM204.51 million from RM183.59 million registered in the same quarter last year while revenue increased to RM543.15 million from RM512.92 million previously.

“We like Westports for its resilient earnings underpinned by long-term contracts with key clients such as Ocean Alliance, its long-term growth prospect driven by the Westports 2 expansion project, and its price competitiveness, that is lower transhipment tariffs versus peers such as Port of Tanjung Pelepas and Port of Singapore.

“However, its container volume growth is limited as the Middle East conflicts persist,” Kenanga said.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research maintained a 'buy' call on Westports with a TP of RM4.30 per share as the company's core profit was in line with what the research house anticipated, constituting 24 per cent of its estimates and 25 per cent of consensus full-year estimates.

On its outlook, MIDF Research said the trend of a higher gateway-to-transhipment ratio that is exceeding 40 per cent compared to the historical 30 per cent is expected to continue throughout the year due to the operations of foreign direct investments established last year.

“This is expected to benefit Westports through higher charges for gateway containers. Our expectation remains unchanged with a forecast of +4.2 per cent y-o-y overall container volume growth for financial year 2024,” it noted.

Intra-Asia regional trade is expected to drive overall volume growth, it said, while Asia-Europe volume may experience a slight disruption as liners opt for the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope.

It added that the terminal experienced fluctuations in its utilisation in certain weeks due to disruptions in shipping schedules and vessel bunching, but this should normalise over time.

At 10.37am, Westports shares rose six sen to RM3.96, with 77,300 shares traded on Bursa Malaysia. ― Bernama