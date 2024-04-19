SEBERANG PERAI, April 19 — Switzerland-based electrical measurement company LEM Holding SA officially opened its first production plant in Penang today.

The RM79 million high-tech plant, located in Penang Science Park here, covers an area of 11,800 square metres.

LEM Malaysia is also the pilot for the roll-out of the manufacturer’s new ERP system.

Even as it unveiled its new facility today with about 70 in its workforce currently, LEM has plans to continue expanding its facility after acquiring an additional 5,000 sq metres of land.

Advertisement

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow (4th from left) at the official opening of LEM Malaysia. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

LEM chief executive officer Frank Rehfeld said the company will continue to invest in its facilities to manufacture world-leading products for the rapidly developing markets.

“With the fast growth in automation and renewable energy production, we can expect to start our expansion plans for this facility in 2026 or 2027,” he said during a press conference after the official opening of the plant here.

Advertisement

He said the company decided to buy lands and set up its plant in Penang due to a long-term plan to continue its operations here instead of renting spaces in other countries.

Earlier, when officiating the opening ceremony, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this is LEM’s first manufacturing plant in Malaysia.

He said LEM, established in 1972 in Geneva, is a global leader in providing innovative solutions for measuring electrical parameters.

“LEM’s venture here is expected to create 500 job opportunities in the manufacturing of advanced current sensors and semiconductor current sensors, known as integrated current sensors,” he said.

He said LEM’s presence in Penang will not only contribute to the state’s economy but also stimulate innovation, promote knowledge transfer and elevate the work skills of the workforce.