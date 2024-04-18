KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Trading in the securities of Awanbiru Technology Bhd will be suspended effective April 26, 2024, as it has failed to comply with the conditions imposed by Bursa Malaysia.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said it had failed to submit its regularisation plan to the relevant regulatory authorities for approval within the extended timeframe of April 13, 2024.

This action was taken following paragraph 8.03A(3) of the Main Market Listing Requirements and Bursa Securities’ letter dated Oct 13, 2023, it said. — Bernama

