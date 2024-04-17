LONDON, April 17 ― Euro zone bond yields continued to climb today, trading near a 1-1/2-month high on the back of strong US data and this week's fall in demand for safe assets.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last 0.3 basis point (bps) higher on the day at 2.489 per cent, not far from its highest level since late February hit yesterday.

Yields move inversely to prices.

Advertisement

The German 10-year yield has climbed since Monday ― recovering from Friday's tumble to 2.318 per cent ― after March US retail sales data came in stronger than expected. Investors also moved back out of bonds this week, having snapped up safe assets on Friday as tensions between Israel and Iran ratcheted higher.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 0.6 bps at 3.918 per cent, after surging to its highest level since March 1 yesterday. ― Reuters

Advertisement