KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 ― Bursa Malaysia reversed earlier losses to climb higher at mid-afternoon, buoyed by bargain-hunting in selected heavyweights.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.51 points to 1,538.51 from yesterday’s close of 1,535.0.

The benchmark index opened 0.05 of-a-point firmer at 1,535.05.

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 537 to 369, while 468 counters were unchanged, 978 untraded and 11 suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.26 billion units worth RM1.45 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.59, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals improved four sen to RM4.14 and RM6.84, respectively, while CIMB gained two sen to RM6.50 and Tenaga Nasional jumped six sen to RM11.54.

Among the actives, Alpha IVF and Sapura Energy slipped half-a-sen to 33 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively, and My E.G. Services inched up one sen to 78 sen.

Meanwhile, Ingenieur Gudang and Bina Puri Holdings were flat at 14.5 sen and eight sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index widened by 41.72 points to 11,556.73, the FBMT 100 Index rose 36.47 points to 11,205.45 and the FBM ACE Index grew by 26.34 points to 4,908.28.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 43.30 points to 11,739.73 and the FBM 70 Index improved 97.03 points to 16,093.83.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.97 points to 183.05, the Energy Index added 5.18 points to 955.12, and the Financial Services Index widened 68.91 points to 17,077.86, while the Plantation Index decreased 60.99 points to 7,338.25. ― Bernama