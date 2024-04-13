PENAMPANG, April 13 — Sabah’s latest tourism product, Hongkod Avenue, an array of stalls featuring the state’s traditional food and crafts, was officially opened to the public today.

The RM1.2 million project has 22 food stalls and 12 craft stalls built on the grounds of the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Hall here.

“We need a centre to promote not only the strengths of our culture, but also the traditional food and crafts in Sabah. I hope that Hongkod Avenue will become a tourist attraction and help boost the state’s economy,” KDCA president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said during his speech at the opening of Hongkod Avenue, adding that the opening was timely as it coincided with the upcoming Kaamatan Festival in May.

“Hongkod Avenue will offer a new shopping experience to locals and tourists. With an assortment of delicious food and lovely handicraft, it will be a good place to enjoy something different and explore local culture,” he said, adding that the association was just beginning to turn the area into a dynamic centre where people would gather.

Advertisement

“It isn’t just a physical improvement but will turn this place into somewhere families and friends can gather to enjoy food, make and share memories and enjoy the beauty of our traditions,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement