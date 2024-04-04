KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 –– Bursa Malaysia rebounded strongly to end higher today, making a swift recovery of its losses from the previous session, supported by mostly upbeat regional markets, said an analyst.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) surged 16.23 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 1,553.24 from yesterday’s close of 1,537.01.

The benchmark index, which opened 1.97 points better at 1,538.98, moved between 1,537.25 and 1,554.33 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, gainers thumped decliners 656 to 352, with 475 counters unchanged, 835 untraded and nine others suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover narrowed to 3.36 billion units valued at RM2.68 billion compared with 4.26 billion units worth RM2.87 billion yesterday.

Apex Securities Bhd head of research Kenneth Leong said the improved market sentiment was mainly driven by the dovish stance from the United States (US) Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell last night, while the stronger crude palm oil (CPO) prices also lifted plantation giants higher today.

“Moving forward, we expect the positive momentum to extend in view of the absence of negative developments.

Advertisement

“Still, investors will be focusing on the US jobs data on Friday to gauge the health of the world’s largest economy,” Leong told Bernama.

On the technical front, he said the FBM KLCI has formed a bullish candle today to recover above the middle Bollinger Band.

Over the longer term, the key index is expected to remain rangebound within the consolidation band, oscillating between the immediate resistance located at 1,560 with the near-term support pegged at 1,520.

Among the heavyweights, Press Metal Aluminium climbed 35 sen to RM5.12, Sime Darby Plantation gained 15.0 sen to RM4.50, Sime Darby added 5.0 sen to RM2.74, Tenaga garnered 20 sen to RM11.50, Telekom rose 10 sen to RM6.12, and YTL Corporation edged up 4.0 sen to RM2.66.

As for the most active stocks, Fitters was flat at 6.0 sen, TDM improved 4.0 sen to 32.5 sen, Alpha IVF added 1.5 sen to 34.5 sen, while Widad and SNS Network Technology increased 1.0 sen each to 8.0 sen and 38 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index surged 96.71 points to 11,681.48, the FBMT 100 Index jumped 95.05 points to 11,316.87, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 97.06 points to 11,810.89.

The FBM 70 Index rose 99.02 points to 16,328.45 and the FBM ACE Index climbed 18.12 points to 4,972.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index garnered 143.92 points to 17,295.77, the Energy Index put on 14.69 points to 980.73, the Plantation Index leapt 95.33 points to 7,406.49, and the Industrial Products and Services Index perked up 3.21 points to 183.12.—Bernama