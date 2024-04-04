KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 ― The FBM KLCI further advanced at midafternoon as buying activities continue in most heavyweight shares.

At 3.14pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) surged 15.32 points or almost one per cent to 1,552.33 from yesterday’s close of 1,537.01, after opening 1.97 points higher.

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 580 to 320, with 493 counters unchanged, 925 untraded and nine others suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover stood at 2.37 billion units worth RM1.67 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Press Metal Aluminium improved 33 sen to RM5.10, Sime Darby Plantation gained 14.0 sen to RM4.49, Telekom added 11 sen to RM6.13, Tenaga Nasional garnered 14 sen to RM11.44 and CIMB was 8.0 sen firmer to RM6.64.

As for the most active stocks, TWL and Fitters were flat at 3.0 sen and 5.5 sen respectively, Zantat appreciated 5.0 sen to 53.5 sen, Velesto grew 1.0 sen to 30.5 sen and Alpha IVF added half-a-sen to 33.5 sen.

Advertisement

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 98.01 points higher at 11,682.78, the FBMT 100 Index leapt 96.02 points to 11,317.85, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 102.84 points to 11,816.67.

The FBM 70 Index climbed 74.11 points to 16,303.54 and the FBM ACE Index notched up 15.50 points to 4,970.25.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index soared 141.51 points to 17,293.36, the Energy Index strengthened 13.36 points to 979.40 and the Plantation Index gained 90.20 points to 7,401.36, while the Industrial Products and Services Index perked 3.13 points to 183.04. ― Bernama