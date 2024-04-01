KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Sedania Innovator Bhd (Sedania), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sedania As Salam Capital Sdn Bhd, will introduce a new “hibah” product in the market known as “Jom Hibah” soon.

Sedania Group managing director Datuk Azrin Mohd Noor said the Jom Hibah product will be introduced in collaboration with banks in Malaysia.

“We are holding discussions with a bank to finalise the Jom Hibah service in the near future. We also hope to be able to attract more banks to participate in this initiative,” he told reporters during the Ramadan iftar programme here today.

He said that the Jom Hibah program has been planned as a corporate initiative that aims to involve banking institutions in spreading awareness and applying hibah strategies among their customers.

Azrin noted that there are RM90 billion in unclaimed assets today, which is a major socioeconomic problem. “With Jom Hibah, we hope to solve this problem. This effort also ensures that these unclaimed assets do not grow to become even larger in the future,” he said. — Bernama

