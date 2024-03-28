MELAKA, March 28 — The Academy in Industry (AiI) programme, managed by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) in partnership with local industry players, can play a crucial role in producing a skilled workforce capable of addressing industry needs and boosting the country’s productivity.

MPC director-general Zahid Ismail said that to date, 2,000 industries or companies have partnered with MPC through the AiI programme, offering job opportunities to 2,600 students nationwide in various sectors.

“The training provided by the industry under the AiI programme can help address skills mismatches.

“For example, 200 students who have completed Form Three and Form Five education will soon be placed in the industry after completing training through AiI,” he told reporters after attending an engagement session with industry players in Melaka here today.

Elaborating, Zahid said the AiI programme offers numerous advantages to participating industries by enabling them to attract skilled labour and reduce dependency on foreign workers.

“Under the AiI programme, school leavers undergo training, and upon completion, they will receive a Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) from the Skills Development Department,” he said.

Earlier, Zahid said that the engagement session was the MPC’s initial step to encourage industry involvement in the AiI programme.

He said that 30 industries participated in the session to gain further insights into the AiI programme, with MPC expecting approximately half of the attending industries to agree to participate.

Under the AiI programme, participants, whether students or workers, will receive SKM Level 3 certification through the National Dual Training System (SLDN) within a duration ranging from eight to 18 months, depending on the specific skills selected by the industry. — Bernama