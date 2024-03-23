SANDAKAN, March 23 — The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Kuskop) has started looking for sites to implement the Tamu Desa project, a new programme this year, its minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick said.

He added that 18 sites for the weekly market have been scouted, including in Kota Belud, Sipitang and Sandakan.

“Officials and agencies under my ministry, along with the district officer and technician have begun to look at 18 sites to identify their suitability and expenses.

“I have asked that not only the cost and suitability be identified but also to ensure there are no land-related issues that might cause the project to be not implemented in the area,” he told reporters after officiating a aid presentation in conjunction with the Madani entrepreneur programme here today.

Advertisement

He added that his ministry started the project to upgrade entrepreneurial facilities in existing market areas, which would boost the economic status of locals.

“Even though I have visited some sites previously, this assessment is important to finalise or finetune costs and other equipment needed.

“For instance, in Kota Belud, we have the existing weekly market and a suggestion that a night market be introduced, so it requires the installation of solar powered lights,” Ewon said.

Advertisement

During his one-day working visit to Sandakan, Ewon also spent some time to check out the suggested construction site for the Tamu Desa in Ulu Dusun, Libaran, and said that the site was very suitable as it was next to the primary school and clinic.

“I’m given to understand that petty traders conduct sales from Monday till Friday using only tents and tables. I have asked for permission to discuss the construction of a Tamu Desa and the consensus for the setting up of a traders cooperative with stakeholders here,” he added. — Bernama