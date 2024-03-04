SEREMBAN, March 4 — Malaysia's first smart artificial intelligence (AI) container port will be built in Port Dickson at an estimated cost of RM2 billion.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the cost was fully borne by Midports Holdings Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Tanco Holdings Bhd, which is a partner of the Menteri Besar Negeri Sembilan Inc (MBINS) for the project.

Aminuddin said the first AI container port in the state is located in Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson. It has a 1.8 kilometre (km) jetty and a terminal and container operation area of approximately 80.93 hectares (200 acres) equipped with automatically operating gantry cranes.

"The capacity of this port was built to receive container ships from the first generation up to the Ultra Max. However, it is a modest port as it cannot compete with Port Klang in terms of capacity.

The offshore area has a natural topography suitable for the construction of a port with a depth of up to 20 metres and a distance of approximately 1.85 km from shore," he said at the signing ceremony of the joint venture agreement between MBINS and Midports Holdings for the development of Smart AI Container Port here today.

Aminuddin said the construction of the port had an impact on the national and state economy, especially the expected 5,000 new job opportunities in various fields.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Midports Holdings managing director Datuk Seri Andrew Tan and executive director Datuk Andy Chuah.

Aminuddin said the port construction area has been gazetted as Port Limits by the federal government since Aug 22, 2017.

He said the construction of this port could boost the nation's logistics and marine transport services industry due to its strategic location close to the KL International Airport (KLIA).

In addition, the port's position is also strategically located with a network of roads and highways that connect to industrial areas around Senawang, Nilai, Sepang (Selangor) and Melaka.

"Port Dickson is not only known as the Army City but will be known as the 'New Port City' as a domestic and international sea transport network," he said.

According to Aminuddin, trading directly with Sumatra through Dumai can also be done quicker in terms of distance and time.

Aminuddin said the AI technology adopted must have an optimal impact on the entire chain of marine and cargo services such as registration of entry and exit of ships, scheduling of ship movements and tracking of marine operations around the port.

"With this AI technology, all port operations are no longer done manually.

This will increase efficiency and reduce human error as well as the rate of accidents during operations," he said, adding that the system will analyse traffic data, demand and the latest trends to help implement strategic decisions at one time,” he said. — Bernama