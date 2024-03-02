KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Fama Fest 2024 @ Sarawak programme, taking place at Bintang Mega Mall in Miri from yesterday until Monday, aims to achieve sales worth RM500,000 with an expected attendance of 25,000 visitors.

The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), in a statement today, said that 34 entrepreneurs, from Sarawak and the Peninsula, would conduct sales from 10 am to 10 pm during the four-day programme.

Fama’s chief executive officer, Abdul Rashid Bahri, said the third edition of the programme aims to showcase and promote local food products to the local community, especially in Miri, and residents from neighbouring country, Brunei.

The statement also said that Fama Fest 2024 @ Sarawak serves as a meeting ground for government agencies, farmers and entrepreneurs who will offer various products and services at reasonable and affordable prices for consumers.

“Fama Fest 2024 @ Sarawak also includes the Agro Madani Sales to facilitate visitors in obtaining necessities such as vegetables, fruits and various agricultural products at savings of up to 30 per cent.

“There are also sales of 200 Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) agri-food products and Madani Combos, a business match involving marketing agents from Brunei, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, China and local markets (Emart and Everrise), as well as cooking demonstrations and fruit arrangement competitions,” according to the statement.

Fama is targeting a total of 15 metric tonnes of fruit and vegetable sales during the programme. — Bernama