KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) will establish a special committee to conduct an in-depth study on the issues raised at the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 (KEB2024).

In a statement today, president Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan said the move will provide more detailed recommendations and feedback to the government.

He said that ACCCIM supports a more holistic and inclusive approach to addressing the country’s economic issues, in line with the Malaysia Madani Economic Framework which prioritises the needs and concerns of vulnerable groups across diverse communities.

Low noted that the challenges faced by the country stem from global competition and require a collective approach to expand Malaysia’s economic pie and prepare for future challenges.

At the same time, he said ACCCIM views positively the proposals of KEB2024, which are underpinned by the country’s economic development policy based on performance and requirements, with a more inclusive approach to addressing the needs of vulnerable groups.

“ACCCIM hopes that these approaches will not only help Malaysians, especially the Bumiputera community, but also benefit all ethnic groups in the collective effort towards the country’s economic development,” he said. — Bernama

