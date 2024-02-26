KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Bursa Malaysia pared earlier losses to settle marginally lower as buying activities emerged towards the end of the trading session, amid the downbeat regional market performance.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI slid 1.51 points to 1,547.60 from Friday’s close of 1,549.11.

The benchmark index opened 0.18 of-a-point lower at 1,548.93 and moved between 1,544.47 and 1,553.90 throughout the session.

In the broader market, losers beat gainers 634 to 442, while 439 counters were unchanged, 799 untraded and 29 others suspended. — Bernama

