KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Routes Asia 2024 returns to Malaysia after a decade, to be co-hosted by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and Tourism Malaysia in Langkawi, Kedah.

The three-day event will be held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC), Langkawi, beginning Feb 27, 2024.

MAHB said the event aimed to be a platform to support Malaysia’s aviation, tourism and economic development, which attracts senior decision makers from airlines and airports in a powerful gathering to discuss air route development opportunities.

“The annual event also provides an opportunity to raise the profile of the Langkawi International Airport among the route development community and showcase the destination to a wide range of people who could have an impact on aviation and tourism development,” the airports operator told Bernama.

Held in a different location every year, Routes Asia provides a platform for the region’s airlines, airports, tourism authorities, and aviation stakeholders from across the world to meet, and come together to develop network strategies and ensure future air service development across the Asia Pacific.

Routes Asia 2024 is expected to draw the biggest attendance since the pandemic, with the participation of 900 delegates, 170 airports and destinations, and 110 airlines representing over 60 countries, it said.

“MAHB will be meeting about 40 existing and new airlines throughout the three-day event, and we target to (bring them to) operate at our network of airports.”

Meanwhile, Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Ammar Abdul Ghapar said this year, Malaysia aims to attract 27.3 million tourist arrivals which are poised to generate RM102.7 billion in revenue.

“Routes Asia 2024 serves as an excellent platform to promote Visit Malaysia 2026, which targets to welcome 35.6 million foreign tourist arrivals, with RM147.1 billion in tourist receipts,” he noted.

The Transport Ministry also anticipates that the aviation industry will see a stronger growth this year, supported by the government’s ongoing initiatives to boost the sector as well as the expected high international travel.

Routes Asia 2024 is also supported by Malaysia Airlines, the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) and Malaysia Convention, Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

Last year, Routes Asia 2023 was held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, which was participated by 800 delegates comprising airports, airlines and tourism authorities.

Routes Asia, originally known as New Route Asia, was the brainchild of MAHB. It was first held in 2003 in Kuala Lumpur for three consecutive years. A decade later, MAHB co-hosted Routes Asia 2014 in Kuching with the Sarawak Tourism Board. — Bernama