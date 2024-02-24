KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Orchidmas International LLC, a subsidiary of Putrajaya-based Syarikat Orchidmas Sdn Bhd, targets to export Malaysian orchids to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia by 2025.

Dubai Orchid Export Farm (LEOD) pilot project adviser Mohamad Nizam Malik said this target would depend on the success of the company’s export target to Dubai which is expected to start in August this year.

“We are targeting to achieve 25 per cent of the total RM300 million floriculture products export to Dubai annually.

“The LEOD project, which will commence production next month, is expected to send its first consignment to Dubai in August,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Mohamad Nizam who is also head of the floriculture industry development unit of the Department of Agriculture Malaysia said to-date, the first phase of LEOD involved three areas spanning 29.14 hectares in Linggi and Lukut in Negeri Sembilan and Sepang, Selangor.

Meanwhile, Khalid Ibrahim, secretary of the business and investment development division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said LEOD phase one project was an initial effort to export orchids to the Gulf countries through Dubai.

“The farm which is equipped with high-technology equipment, namely Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, is projected to produce 3.88 million Mokara orchid cuts a year,” he said.

Advertisement

In a related development, Orchidmas International LLC chief executive officer Shiz Kassim said the company will collaborate with Fresh and Best General Trading to launch the sales and promotion in Dubai via e-commerce platform, orchidmas.com.

“The Mokara hybrid orchid will be made into cut flowers for export in the form of gift boxes with the concept of ‘Ready-to-Display’ which will give value-add to the product.

“To coordinate all land and air logistics from Malaysia to Dubai, we will collaborate with our strategic partner, Emirates SkyCargo,” added Shiz. — Bernama