KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― BYD Malaysia Sdn Bhd today revealed its prices for the newly launched electric vehicle (EV) sedan BYD Seal at RM179,000 for the premium variant and RM199,800 for the performance variant.

BYD Seal, launched by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, was the first model equipped with innovative cell-to-body technology, seamlessly integrating the blade battery into the vehicle’s structure, ensuring stability and safety under diverse conditions.

In his speech, Tengku Zafrul called for multinational electric vehicle companies with existing investments in Malaysia to foresee long-term business and leverage the country’s compelling proposition to expand their investments here.

He said the global EV automakers are welcome to consider making Malaysia their regional hub to access the fast-growing Asean EV market.

“We have been collectively and actively working to create an enabling environment for the EV ecosystem to thrive, from providing incentives to local assembly and manufacturing of EVs to facilitating the development of the nation's EV charging infrastructure.

“Our efforts are aimed at creating a sustainable and robust EV ecosystem in Malaysia,” he told reporters after the launch here today.

Tengku Zafrul said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry hoped to double the EV charging stations nationwide by the end of this year from 2,000 units currently.

He also said the hike in sales and service tax, which will increase from six per cent to eight per cent starting March 1, would not have an impact on sales of EVs in Malaysia as the government has exempted the tax on EV purchases until 2025 to promote the development of the industry.

Meanwhile, he noted that the decision on the new EV road tax structure has been concluded at the national EV steering committee level, whereby an announcement on the matter will be made in the near term.

Also present at the launching ceremony were Sime Darby Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson, Sime Darby Bhd motor division managing director Andrew Basham, BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales division Liu Xueliang and BYD Malaysia managing director Eagle Zhao.

BYD Seal promises to set new standards in the electric driving experience, symbolising both a substantial leap forward for BYD and a transformative milestone in Malaysia’s growing acceptance of electric mobility, said BYD vehicles’ official exclusive distributor in Malaysia, Sime Darby Beyond Auto Sdn Bhd, in a statement following the launch.

“The BYD Seal is also equipped with e-Platform 3.0, showcasing intelligence, efficiency, safety and aesthetics in perfect harmony.

“It is the first model to embrace a rear-wheel-drive architecture, symbolising its commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in EV engineering.

“Boasting an ultra-low wind resistance of 0.219 coefficient drag, the BYD Seal delivers an exceptional New European Driving Cycle driving range of up to 650km, ensuring long journeys with minimal stops for recharging,” it said.

Available in four colour options, the first 800 bookings will enjoy complimentary wall box chargers and free Gentari or ChargEV charging credits worth RM800.

BYD’s global new energy vehicle sales totalled 3.02 million in 2023, and up to February 2024, its total sales amounted to 6.5 million. ― Bernama