KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Sunway Bhd’s property arm, Sunway Property is set for another year of solid growth, with a sales target of RM2.6 billion for this year.

In a statement today, the developer announced that it has achieved RM2.4 billion in sales across its Malaysian and international operations, exceeding its sales target of RM2.3 billion for the 2023 financial year (FY) ended Dec 31, 2023.

Sunway Property’s managing director Sarena Cheah said the company remains optimistic about the property market’s resilience, especially with the strong growth potential in Johor in view of plans such as the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

“We are also set to introduce four new signature products nationwide this year. Coupled with the exciting offerings of our annual flagship Signature Series campaign, we are confident that this positions us well to achieve our goals again in 2024,” she added.

Last year, the company recorded an unbilled revenue of close to RM4.1 billion and launched projects worth RM4.4 billion.

With its remaining landbank of 998.35 hectares as at Dec 31, 2023, bearing an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM52.9 billion, the developer is well-positioned to continue on its growth trajectory.

“This year, the developer aims to complete RM700 million worth of investment properties as it further enhances its townships, leveraging its unique build-own-operate business model.

“This includes the expansion of its wellness hubs across Malaysia, with Sunway Medical Centre Damansara and Sunway Medical Centre Ipoh set for completion in 2024, and the recent completion and official opening of Sunway Sanctuary last year,” it said. — Bernama