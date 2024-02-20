KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Maybank Group has made several appointments to its top management line-up, to drive growth and unlock its full potential.

In a statement today, the bank said the current group chief executive officer of global banking Datuk Muzaffar Hisham will succeed Datuk Mohamed Rafique Merican as group CEO of Islamic banking and CEO of Maybank Islamic Bhd, effective March 1, 2024.

“He will be responsible for delivering both scale and pervasiveness for Islamic banking within the group, spearheading the group’s global leadership ambitions in Islamic wealth management, and pioneering innovative digital solutions for the group,” it said.

The bank said that the second appointment is Datuk John Chong, currently serving as the group CEO of community financial services (CFS), who will be appointed group CEO of global banking, taking over from Muzaffar, effective March 1, 2024.

“He will reinforce the delivery of a regional wholesale banking proposition with greater emphasis on deepening our coverage and relationships across different segments and bespoke sector solutions,” the bank said.

The third appointment is Tuan Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar who will be appointed as the new group CEO of CFS, effective March 1, 2024.

“His main responsibility will be to drive the formulation and execution of the business strategy for group CFS,” it said.

In addition, the bank said that Steffano Ridwan, who is currently CFS director at PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk (MBI), has been nominated to be appointed as president director of MBI, effective April 1, 2024.

He will succeed Taswin Zakaria who will be concluding his term as president director on March 31, 2024.

“Steffano will be responsible for fortifying digitalisation and transformation efforts to uplift MBI via the development of customer-centric solutions and new digital capabilities to support retail and small-medium enterprise growth.

“He will also continue to build the global banking franchise and shariah banking business, particularly in wealth management,” it added. — Bernama