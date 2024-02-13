KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Bursa Malaysia finished higher across the board today, with the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ending at a 20-month, the highest level since June 2022, supported by steady buying from foreign investors.

At 5 pm, the market bellwether jumped 19.09 points to 1,531.37 from Friday’s close of 1,512.28.

The market was closed yesterday (Feb 12) for the Chinese New Year replacement holiday.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.35 of-a-point higher at 1,512.63, and moved between 1,512.63 and 1,533.16 throughout the day.

Advertisement

Gainers trounced losers 634 to 297 on the broader market, while 425 counters were unchanged, 927 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Bernama

Advertisement