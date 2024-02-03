KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives has pledged to support the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), ensuring facilitation in various aspects, including access to funding.

Deputy Minister Datuk R. Ramanan said the ministry has identified the critical issues faced by SMEs that need the government’s attention following a discussion with the Malaysian Indian Muslim Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Mimcoin).

“I have heard about the problems faced by the SMEs in detail. This includes aspects of development, financial assistance, infrastructure, and networking,” he said at a press conference after officiating the 4th SME Congress organised by Mimcoin here today.

He believes that the Madani government through various agencies such as SME Corp, Bank Rakyat, and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia would be able to assist the SMEs in terms of financial financing, entrepreneurial guidance, matching grants, and networking.

Regarding his dialogue with Mimcoin on the challenges encountered by SMEs, he expressed hope that the chamber would serve as a bridge between the ministry and SME stakeholders, facilitating the resolution of any issues.

“There are more than 1,000 SMEs under Mimcoin. So if possible, Mimcoin can be a spokesperson for them (SME entrepreneurs), to forward their issues to the ministry and related agencies,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Ramanan emphasised that the SME Congress serves as the best platform for disseminating knowledge on entrepreneurship, motivation, and enhancing networking among industry players in the SME sector.

Also present were the Economic Club of Kuala Lumpur chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Iqbal Rawther, Mimcoin president Datuk Jamarulkan MS Kadir, and the 4th SME Congress organising chairman, Datuk Abdul Hamid P.V Abdu. — Bernama