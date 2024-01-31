SOLO (Indonesia), Jan 31 — Merchants selling commodities at traditional markets have been taking part in developing Indonesia, serving as one of the foundations of the country’s national economy, Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan stated today.

“Merchants operating in traditional markets have been the backbone of Indonesia and playing a decisive role in the country’s inflation rate. They are market merchants, not modern retailers,” Hasan remarked during a meeting with merchants of traditional markets in Solo, Central Java.

The minister noted that traditional market merchants and those running micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had been helping Indonesia maintain a favourable rate of national inflation, noting that the rate stood at 2.61 per cent in 2023, a decline as compared to 5.5 per cent in the previous year.

Hence, to this end, he affirmed that President Joko Widodo’s administration would continue to pay special attention to traditional market merchants and MSME players, including by providing proper and comfortable locations for their businesses.

Hasan cited the government’s success in revitalising around 5,400 traditional markets as proof of President Widodo’s commitment to assisting merchants operating at markets.

“Bearing that in mind, it is safe to say that Mr Widodo’s administration has been genuinely paying close attention to traditional market merchants and MSMEs. It is true that they have been sustaining Indonesia’s economy as its backbone,” he pointed out.

On the same occasion, Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Market Merchants (APPSI) Sudaryono expressed hope that the government would prioritise using the state budget in conducting revitalisation of traditional markets.

He also expressed support for the government’s effort to promote downstreaming programmes for Indonesia’s natural resources.

“Downstreaming of natural resources can lead our country to huge economic benefits,” he stated. — Bernama-Antara